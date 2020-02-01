Sioux City teen arrested for attempted murder Friday night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person is in critical condition and another is seriously injured after shots fired in Sioux City on Friday night.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, officers were called to West 7th Street and Sioux Street for shots fired around 11:48 p.m. on Friday night.

Once they arrived on the scene, authorities found a male victim with a gunshot wound and started to perform life-saving treatment before he was transported to MeryOne Hospital for emergency surgery and advanced treatment.

A short time later, a female victim showed up at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The female victim’s injury is considered serious, but not life-threatening and the male victim is in critical condition.

During the investigation, it was learned that both parties were injured in the same incident.

Officers then identified and arrested Matthew Bol, 18, of Sioux City. Bol was charged with attempted murder, a class B felony.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident. The names of the two victims are not being released.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Sioux City Police Department at 279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).

