Sioux City teen accused of robbing man at gunpoint during drug deal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City teenager is being charged as an adult after he allegedly robbed someone during a drug deal early Monday morning.

According to court documents 17-year-old Jaxsen Van Roekel-Davis met with the victim around 1:30 a.m. at a parking lot at Grandview Park to sell him marijuana.

During the exchange, Van Roekel-Davis allegedly displayed a handgun, threatened to shoot the victim, and stole $200 from him.

Van Roekel-Davis was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony. He was released from jail on Wednesday after posting an $8,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for July 19.