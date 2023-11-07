SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Instead of students going on a field trip, history teachers got to go to the Holocaust Rails Exhibit to learn more from survivors.

11 Sioux City Community School District teachers toured through the museum to figure out how to better teach the next generation of students about the holocaust.

Stephanie Gries, with the Sioux City School District, says the exhibit has been eye-opening for teachers.

“The perspective of the survivors and what they went through I think that’s very overwhelming and I think it’s good for our teachers to see that it’s not just a small little community, I mean this is world this is happening all over the world,” Gries said.

After today, teachers will vote on how they want to teach the holocaust and plan to visit with students in the spring of next year.