Sioux City teacher charged with felony assault, victim hospitalized from injuries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland teacher was arrested in connection to an incident where a man had to get facial surgery following an assault.

Marc Curry, who is a physical education teacher at Leeds Elementary School, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on September 22 on a felony assault charge with a bond of $10,000.

Court documents alleged Curry, 50, was looking for the ex-husband of his fiancee in Sioux City on July 30. He went to the man’s home, but he wasn’t there.

The documents said Curry told the man’s mother that he better “watch his back,” stating people wanted to hurt him because of some texts he sent. Curry left the home and went to Marty’s Tap to find the victim. He was there, and Curry blocked him from leaving with his vehicle.

The criminal report stated that Curry knocked the man unconscious with a punch, picked him up a few times, and threw him to the ground each time.

The victim suffered injuries from the attack, including a broken nose, lacerations, and fractures to his face. Due to the severity, some of the facial injuries were surgically operated on.

The Sioux City Community School District released a statement to KCAU 9 News regarding the incident, saying:

The Sioux City Community School District is aware of the alleged incident and has been in contact with law enforcement since the incident took place. Because the alleged incident involves a District employee and is therefore a personnel matter, we cannot provide further information about the employee’s current work status at this time. Leslie Heying | Director of Communications

Curry was arrested on a warrant last month was charged with assault causing serious injury.