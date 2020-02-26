Sioux City tanning salon surpasses world record

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Even with the unseasonably warm weather, many are still spending their winters inside and so have lost some of their summer tans.

But Sun Tan City in Sioux City was giving folks a chance to get their tan back while also going for a world record.

Katie McDonald was set to beat the record of 107 spray tans in an hour.

Local Sun Tan City owner Pat Chedester said the record came to their attention four years ago. He said there was a Siouxlander who broke the record which was then broken by someone else six months later.

Chedester said they’ve been thinking about how to best break the record again, so they set up an event for Tuesday night for McDonald to do just that.

“We have two stations so two people are on the stage at a time; one being sprayed, one being at ready. As soon as one is done they leave the stage and Katie [McDonald], our gal who’s going for the record, will turn around and spray the next person while then that empty stage fills back up again so then she just keeps on switching back and forth. Behind the scenes we have people re-filling the guns for her so constantly just has to grab a full gun and keep on spraying. so never has to stop.” Chedester said.

In the end, McDonald was successful, giving 113 spray tans in an hour,

” I thought, ‘Man, that’s going to be really hard to beat.’ But they just smashed that record.” said judge Melissa Lanzourakis.

McDonald said she glad for the support.

“I wasn’t nervous about us doing it, I was nervous about getting the people here but Siouxland supports each other” said new record holder McDonald.

“You know when you hear Guiness World Record, you want to be involved because it’s an achievement that’s going down in the record books and to be a part of something like that is phenomenal.” said Lanzourakis.

