SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Tabletop Gamers wrapped up a weekend filled with board games and fun on Sunday.

Hundreds of gamers filled the halls of the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple for the semi-annual Sioux City Games Convention.

This past weekend’s event marked the first convention that was free to attend.

KCAU 9 spoke with Tabletop Gamers about their decision to make the event free.

“We want to make sure that people can come to this event, have fun, bring their whole family and get them involved,” Skyler Gorsett said. “Obviously we’re trying to share the hobby of tabletop gaming with the next generation and so on and so forth. So we really wanted to emphasize the possibility as many people in that want to participate without having to worry about money.”

Tabletop Gamers’ next convention will be in this upcoming spring with a free game day this winter.