SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– For roughly two months members of the Congregation Beth Shalom have been without a rabbi, and the synagogue is working diligently to fill that position.

76-year-old Guy Greene has been the rabbi with Beth Shalom for 18 years, however, due to a recent decline in his health he resigned.

To temporarily fill Greene’s position officials have held lay-led services, where members of the community take turns leading the congregation, and will soon have an interim rabbi for the next three weeks.

Gregory Giles, the president of Congregation Beth Shalom states that they are in the process of filling his position.

“We do have a rabbi search committee and we have an some interviews already, and I think we have a couple more scheduled this week, so we’re hopeful we’re gonna land somebody. Ideally, it would be soon, realistically it could be much as ten or twelve months,” said Giles.

Giles says during the up-and-coming interviews, the rabbi search committee is holding guy Greene an example of what they want from their new rabbi.

“We think it’s very important that you get out amongst the community at large of the tri-state area. As I mentioned, Rabbi Greene taught classes at Morningside, he was involved in interfaith activities, he would appear before city council. He was a public face of our synagogue, so we would definitely expect that of the next rabbi to be,” Giles said.

Congregation Beth Shalom officials said they are thankful for the congregation’s patients and help over the last two months and wished former Rabbi Greene a swift recovery.