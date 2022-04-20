SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People are never too old, or young, for music.

Over at the Sioux City Orpheum, thousands of 5th-graders got the chance to play with pros with the Sioux City Symphony for their annual Link Up concert.

This year’s theme is Rock the Orchestra and the kids, recorders in hand, followed along as the symphony played upbeat rock songs.

KCAU 9 spoke with some of the students about the opportunity.

One student said, “I think it’s important to learn music because it can help people later in life with like coping mechanisms.”

“I was a littl ebit nervous but when you see all the people doing it you do it with them,” said another.

The symphony’s next concert will be April 23 with “The Music of ABBA”.