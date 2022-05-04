SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Not everyone can travel to see live music, but for some lucky Sioux City seniors, the music came to them.

Residents at the Sunrise Retirement Community got a one-of-a-kind performance put on by the members of the Sioux City Symphony’s woodwind section. The concert was a part of the symphony’s continuing effort of community outreach and to expose more people to orchestral music.

“To reach an even wider audience and to share music with the people that need it most.”

According to Steinbach, the group played selected works that are light and evoked springtime for the residents.