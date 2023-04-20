SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For more than 100 years, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra has been a dominant force in the cultural life of Sioux City and the surrounding tri-state area.

At the Chamber of Commerce’s Rush Hour event on Tuesday, the symphony announced the schedule for its upcoming 108th season.

There were eight concerts announced with the first beginning at the Tyson Events Center with Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert,” on September 30th.

“And these programs feature a variety of artists, but they also feature the amazing musicians within the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra,” said the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Director Ryan Haskins, “Musicians who come from all over the region, some 200 miles away, just one way to be part of this organization.”

To celebrate the finish of the 107th season, Sioux City native, writer, and director of Aladdin, Ron Clements will be in attendance to honor the once-in-a-lifetime film and orchestral event.

“To have Ron here part of this weekend is really special,” said Haskins, “The art forms in this way cross, I respect him as a maestro of his own craft. So, we can share stories and him having a part of this season has been a real pinnacle to what we’ve been able to offer the community.”

The performances for the 2023-24 season are as follows,

Sept. 30 – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert at the Tyson Events Center

Oct. 21 – Cirque De LA Symphonie at the Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 18 – Amy Beach & Brahms Double

Nov. 26 – Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

Dec. 17 – Holiday: Brass, Percussion & The Mighty Wurlitzer

Feb. 17, 2024 – Elgar: Hope & Glory

March 16, 2024 – Windborne’s Music of Led Zeppelin