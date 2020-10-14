Sioux City Symphony Orchestra to announce 105th season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The intermission is over.

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra has been unable to hold concerts for months and forced to not have their biggest annual fundraiser and, unsurprisingly, that has hurt their ability to put on a show in the future.

However, the with the generosity of the community, the intermission is finally over.

“There was a period of time where, during COVID, we’re still in COVID actually, but, that we weren’t sure that we were going to be able to have our 105th season,” said Symphony Board President Juliet Everist. “We are now at the point because of the success of that fundraiser, now we can announce and reveal the 105th season.”

The symphony will be holding a special event announcing their lineup on November 12 at the Mariott in South Sioux City.

