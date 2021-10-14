Sioux City Symphony Orchestra returns for 106th season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After more than a year away from the Orpheum Theatre, the music is returning to Sioux City.

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra has its first in-person concert this weekend, kicking off its 106th season.

All of those involved with the symphony is looking forward to be back.

“We’re not your grandmother’s symphony orchestra, this is something exciting and thrilling. The world recognizes it, the community recognizes it. We’re known for creating experiences that lie outside of the box. And that’s really what makes the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra unique, significant and worthy of celebration,” said Ryan Haskins, SCSO Music Director.

Season ticket holders can still stream symphony performances from their home.