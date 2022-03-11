SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Friday’s windy, cold weather was not exactly picture perfect, but a music event this weekend maybe add a bit of life to the dreary cold.

KCAU 9 got a sneak peek at the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra’s rehearsal for their concert on Saturday evening at the Orpheum.

It features “The Four Seasons” composed by Antonio Vivaldi and then the same piece with a modern electronica take.

The symphony’s director said it’s perfect for concertgoers of all kinds.

“Whether they’ve been to hundreds of concerts before or this is the very first one, the way we present concerts here is focused on the overall experience. So there’s explanation, there’s an element to it so you don’t feel left behind,” said Ryan Haskins.

If you’re interested in tickets, you can contact the Orpheum directly online or at their box office.