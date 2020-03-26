Sioux City Symphony Orchestra postpones two remaining concerts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The closing and and postponing of events due to the coronavirus can be especially hard on nonprofits that rely on that revenue to keep the doors open.

One of them is the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra. They postponed their final two events. As a nonprofit, the orchestra relies on ticket sales to help fund the program.

It’s an issue that the symphone CEO Travis Morgan says is impacting organizations all across Siouxland.

“And not just non profits, we’re talking about businesses. We’re talking about people that support us, sponsors that are having to make cuts. This is a tough time in Siouxland and this is where we need as a society and as the people that we always say we are, this tight knit community. We need to come together and make sure we all get through this okay,” Morgan said.

The symphony is asking people in lieu of of asking for a refund for the remaining two concerts, to donate their tickets.