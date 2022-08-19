SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Friday was the start of the 1st annual Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra Summer Strings Camp.

The camp consists of dozens of young musicians learning from not only staff members from the youth orchestra, but also from those in the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

The camp goes on until August 21, and is tuition-free for students.

Dr. Bradley Miedema, the Symphony Youth Orchestra Director, said that the camp is menat for everybody who wants to develop their skills.

“The kids have come ready to rehearse and to work with us and we have string coaches on site from the symphony. And so for students who are still learning their instrument to see a much bigger picture ahead of them, it’s a lifetime thing they get to enjoy.” Miedema said.

The camp ends with a concert on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre.The performance is free to the public.

If you want to be a part of next year’s camp, contact the Sioux City Symphony office.