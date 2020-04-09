Sioux City Symphony Orchestra holds virtual lessons

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The internet is providing a distraction for many folks these days and even letting some get in some practice.

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra held virtual symphony lessons over the web Wednesday.

Students from 4th, 5th, and 6th grades who play string instruments were able to learn directly from symphony members.

And while everything has been disrupted, the musicians say this is as close to normal as they can get.

“Getting together with these large group classes, that students can see that there are lots of other students just like them, you get this sense that you are part of something bigger and when we miss that experience this is as close as we can come to it.” said Andrews Travers with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra had to cancel the rest of their performances this season due to COVID-19 concerns.