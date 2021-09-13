Sioux City Symphony Orchestra holds preseason concert

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra is back for the 2021/ 2022 season with a full range of shows.

As a pre-season thank you to all the patrons that got them through the pandemic, the symphony held an up-close strings performance as a taste of what’s to come.

Some of the things on the schedule are the always popular Christmas concert and performances from Don Felder, ABBA, and a special showing of Harry Potter with the movie score played by the orchestra.

Ryan Haskins, the symphony’s director, says he hopes this season gives attendees an escape.

“Let go of what’s going on in the outside world and just be in the moment, enjoy music and celebrate this wonderful orchestra, Haskins said.

The Symphony also welcomes their new Executive Director for the 105th season, Dr. Richard Steinbach.