SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra has officially appointed a new executive director who will start in just a few weeks.

The symphony orchestra board has decided to bring on David Gross as the new executive director. According to the press release, Orchestra Board President Juliet Everist said the symphony orchestra is honored to hire someone like Gross, with his qualifications, to lead the symphony orchestra.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Sioux City Symphony Family as its next Executive Director,” Gross said. “I am excited to work with the Board of Directors, Maestro Ryan Haskins, the staff and musicians as the SCSO moves into its next chapter.”

Gross will start his new position on June 1.