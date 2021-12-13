SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City Christmas classic took place Sunday night.

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra held their annual Christmas with the symphony concert to hundreds the Orpheum.

The night was filled with classic carols, jokes, and amazing music.

Ryan Haskins, the Symphony’s Music Director, says it’s one of their favorites to play.

“Being able to welcome the audience back to the house is really thrilling. It’s the perfect concert for families and the community to come and join us. We have a lot of on-stage so we look forward to this program a lot,” Haskins said.

The Symphony has four more concerts this season the next being this spring on February 12, 2021.