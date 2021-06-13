Sioux City Symphony Orchestra announces their final concert of the season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra revealed their final concert of the season on Saturday night.

Several artists performing will be performing; The Eagles, ABBA and Michelle Cann to name a few.

As part of the celebration the orchestra took time to honor the symphony’s Vice President Douglas Flom, who will be leaving his position this month.

“We have one of the most exciting seasons I think we have ever had, we have these blockbuster pop artists coming in.”

To learn more about the orchestra’s upcoming events, just go to the Sioux City Symphony Website, there you can also reserve season subscriptions.

