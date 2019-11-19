Sioux City students making adoption baskets

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some Siouxland students spent their day working on their own charity project.

That’s making gifts for Siouxland kids and for those kids, these gifts could be better than Christmas.

Students at West High School in Sioux City made adoption baskets that will be given to Woodbury County kids on Adoption Day.

The West High students fundraised, shopped and assembled the baskets in the hope that it’ll make Adoption Day even more special.

“I can’t wait to see that smile on their face, even if they get this for Christmas, it just still makes that day for the parents and for the kids and their whole family,” says Cassidy Lutz, West High Senior.

National Adoption Day is November 23.

In 2015, over 4,000 kids were adopted on Adoption Day.