SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new mural for the Sioux City Art Center’s Gilchrist Learning Center’s walls has been completed.

According to a release from the Sioux City Art Center, the mural consists of two sections that pedestrians and drivers will be able to see from Pierce Street between 3 rd and 2 nd Streets. The release specified that the mural measures 7’6” by 35’ and it is expected to remain for two years.

The Art Center partnered with assistant professor of art at the University of South Dakota Amber Hansen. The release stated that Hansen, who specializes in community-based public art projects, worked with Reyna Hernandez, Yazmin Moktan, and Sonia Perea-Morales to create a plan to incorporate Sioux City high school students and create the massive art piece.

Hansen and her team visited the schools in late 2021 to recruit students to work on the project, and the conceptual planning began in early 2022. The release stated that the students used the process of thinking about issues of special importance to them and their peers to create ideas. The ideas ranged from visiting the Sioux City Public Museum to writing poetry, drawing, and sharing experiences of living in Sioux City.

Once the ideas were compiled, the release indicated that the lead artists and student leaders began developing overarching themes that recurringly circle back to mental health and identity formation. It was stated that the conversations during this part of the process included self-awareness and critiques of socio-cultural influences. These influences included social media, beauty and wellness standards, as well as structural inequalities.

In the Gilchrist Learning Center studio spaces, painting the mural began in May. The murals depict two different environments, one dystopian and the other utopian, “the artists explore the channels through which we internalize the impacts of external pressures, through the head and the heart” stated the release.

The release described the left panel as a setting that is primarily underwater with the central image of a submerged statue head. It is intended to represent fear, anxiety, and insecurity. The right panel is set above ground and the sky with the central image of a heart. This side is intended to represent true aspirations and an ideal world.

The students presented the mural to their friends and family during a private reception that took place on Saturday, July 2. The release credited the Art Center Association General Endowment for funding the project which was donated by the Joseph G. Stroup Estate, the Gilchrist Foundation, and the Iowa Arts Council.