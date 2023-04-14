SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders are getting their grove on at North High School on Friday to benefit the UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle network.

The doors opened at 5 p.m. and for the next few hours, everyone danced away for a good cause. The dance marathon is part of a fundraiser that will continue throughout the year.

All of the proceeds, including those from the dance, will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“The students started back in the fall student council does it,” said Children’s Miracle Network Director Stacey Selk, “They come up with different fundraising ideas throughout the community, but then they encourage their fellow peers to come out the night of the event and have some fun. It’s four hours, there are plenty of games.”

Selk told KCAU 9 that the North HIgh Student Council is close to its goal of raising $15,000.