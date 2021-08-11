Sioux City students 12 and up offered cash incentive to get vaccinated

SIOUX CITY (KCAU) — A press conference encouraging youth vaccination was held Wednesday at the Sioux City Museum plaza.

A representative from the Waitt family’s Kind World Foundation announced a special donation of $10,000 provided as an incentive for Sioux City kids 12 and over who get vaccinated. If a child is able to get parental approval and show they’ve been fully vaccinated between July 30 and the end of September, they will be entered into a chance to win one of fifty $200 gift cards.

Others who were a part of the press conference included Mayor Bob Scott, Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman, Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme, and a physician from the Siouxland Community Health Center. All spoke on the importance of getting the vaccine if eligible to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases across Woodbury County.

Grieme spoke on how the county compares to the rest of Iowa regarding fully vaccinated numbers.

“In Woodbury County, we have right at 40 percent of our population that has been fully vaccinated is what it is. The state actually has a 47 percent so many times Siouxland has found ourselves in the leadership role amongst many initiatives across the state. At this point we’re lagging,” said Grieme.