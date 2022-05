SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City organizations held a car show that brought various makes and models from every era to Siouxland.

On Saturday, the Sioux City Strollers in partnership with the Williams Hardware Store held a car show in the parking lot of the hardware store on Hamilton Boulevard.

Organizers told KCAU 9 that even though the show wasn’t for trophies or awards, it was great to have the community out.