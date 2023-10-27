SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With former President Donald Trump coming to Sioux City on Sunday, there will be some closures because of his rally.

City officials say Pierce Street between 5th and 6th Streets will be closed, but the intersections will still be open.

The MLK Junior Ground Transportation Center will be closed to all public parking and skywalk access from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Free parking and skywalk access for river’s landing, discovery, and heritage parking ramps will be available.

There will also be free on-street parking throughout the downtown area, along with Wilbur Aalfs Downtown Public Library’s parking lot.

Doors open to Trump’s rally at Orpheum Theatre at noon with the former president planning to speak at 3 p.m.