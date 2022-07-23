SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The partial closure of 6th Street by McDonald’s on Lewis Boulevard will be fully closed for one day.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, starting on Tuesday, 6th street from Pavonia Street to South Lewis Boulevard will be fully closed.

The closure is part of a sanitary sewer replacement project on the above roads, which currently has a partial closure preventing eastbound traffic on 6th Street and restricted westbound traffic. This closure is referred to as Stage 1 in the release. A detour route has been posted for eastbound traffic, which will become the main route for drivers during the full closure.

Southbound traffic on South Lewis Boulevard will be affected as well. During the closure, lane shifts on Lewis Boulevard will take traffic around the 6th Street intersection. Turning onto 6th street will be restricted as a result. This closure will take one day to complete as contractors finish the sanitary sewer connections then the project will revert to the Stage 1 setup of one lane on westbound 6th Street.

While the closure is in effect, access to commercial properties will be provided, and existing sidewalks will be left in place for pedestrians.

The full project is expected to be completed by early September, according to the release.