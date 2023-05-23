SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It has been a challenge to find seasonal staff for the city of Sioux City since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the city’s parks and recreation department, they are seeing positions filled for nearly everything this summer with just a few last-minute openings lefts which means more summer fun for Siouxlanders.

City officials say that they attribute the better staffing to higher wages and word of mouth of the job openings beginning to spread like pre-pandemic times.

“We lost a lot of staff during COVID. It’s a lot of word of mouth, right? People have a good time and they tell their buddy and they tell their buddy and they come in and lifeguard together so we had to get caught up and let the word of mouth spread a little bit, bring wages into market range was good as well so again its a great job and at the end of the day, kids really want to do this,” said John Byrnes of the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

There are some openings left and if you want to check them out, they’re posted here.