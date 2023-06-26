SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you are looking to have RAGBRAI campers stay in your yard, you have less than a week to apply to be a host.

City officials say people have until July 1st to learn about housing needs for riders with the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Small teams and single riders rely on hosts while staying in overnight communities.

Officials say most cyclists are only expecting a yard for camping. Meanwhile, access to a bathroom, shower, and place to fill their water bottle is appreciated.

Local hosts should be prepared to shelter campers in case of high winds or storms. If you want to sign up to be a host, you can go to the Sioux City RAGBRAI Website.