SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The suspect who police say caused a standoff outside of Bishop Heelan schools had his initial appearance before a judge Friday morning.

Emanual Pleitez, 36, of Sioux City, is charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller provided details of the incident in a Thursday afternoon press conference. He said Pleitez was handcuffed in the backseat of a police cruiser on the 1100 block of Grandview Boulevard near Bishop Heelan Catholic High School Thursday before noon when he told the officer he had a firearm hidden somewhere and said he was going to shoot. The officer immediately stopped, exited the vehicle, and called for assistance. Multiple agencies responded and secured the area. Bishop Heelan also entered a lockout.

After multiple unsuccessful negotiation attempts to get Pleitez to drop the gun, police used tear gas around 1 p.m. According to court documents, Pleitez fired the gun, hitting the rear passenger door inside the vehicle. Police used another canister of tear gas in the vehicle. Pleitez fired a second shot that hit the rear passenger window, documents state. He then kicked out the window before being pulled out by police.

Mueller said there were no injuries as a result of the shots that were fired. He also added that police recovered a “micro-compact handgun.”

Pleitez was booked into the Woodbury County Jail with a bond of $75,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 21.