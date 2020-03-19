Closings
Sioux City stabbing under investigation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) located a person with multiple stab wounds just after midnight Thursday.

Officials said a stabbing report took the SCPD to the 4000 Block of Lewis Boulevard. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for their wounds.

The identity and condition of the stabbing victim are unreleased at this time. The case remains under investigation.

