SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has died after a stabbing occurred on Friday night.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, emergency responders were dispatched at 9:48 p.m. to the 400 block of 11th street for a possible stabbing.

The release states that when personnel arrived, they found a man who was suffering from several stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The case is being treated as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.