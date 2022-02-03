SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After a two-year hiatus, the Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to make a comeback.

The parade will be taking place on St Patrick’s Day, March 17, at 6 p.m. on 4th Street in downtown Sioux City.

“The Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the biggest parades in the area, and we are thrilled to be back to celebrate this holiday and the start of spring in Siouxland,” said Mac Dolan, co-chair of the Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. “We want the parade to return bigger and better than ever. We invite families, organizations and businesses to join us in being ‘Irish for a day’ by participating or attending the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.”

Participants in the parade will include area schools, sports teams and businesses. In addition, families with Irish heritage are a staple of the Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day parade.

All area residents are invited to sign up to create a float, ride in a vehicle or walk the parade route.

The Sioux Cty St. Patrick’s Day Parade was started in 2009 by a group of Irish Siouxlanders who wanted a fun way to bring the community together to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

