SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Sports Commission has been awarded the Regional Sports Authority District grant by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, along with a $25,000 match.

The $50,000 will offset expenses for events, including NAIA Women’s Basketball and Volleyball championships.

The Sioux City Sports Commission was selected as one of ten regional sports authority districts in Iowa and has been named top host community by the NAIA twice.