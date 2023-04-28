SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the suspects involved in an explosion at the Sioux City Scheels has pleaded guilty while the other has pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 41, of Omaha, submitted a plea agreement to the court on April 20.

In the agreement, Katz pleaded guilty to the charges of second-degree criminal mischief as a habitual offender, a class D felony, and fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. The first-degree arson charge she was facing is being dropped as part of the agreement.

A prison sentence is being dismissed on the criminal mischief charge as part of the plea agreement, Instead, Katz will be placed on probation for two years. On the theft charge, she is expected to be sentenced to 200 days in the Woodbury County Jail. She will also be fined $430. In addition, Katz is expected to pay $3,975.11 in restitution.

The agreement was accepted by the court on Thursday. A hearing for Katz’s sentencing is scheduled for June 29.

In the agreement Katz admitted to aiding and abetting Claudette Loera, 35, in damaging property at the Scheels location in Sioux City. She worked with Loera to cause an explosion as a distraction while they stole merchandise from the story. The guilty plea states that she drove Loera to the store and stole items.

Complaints stated that the amount stolen was approximately $562.97 and there was roughly $3,412.14 in damages to the property.

Loera pleaded not guilty to her charges on April 21 and is expected to appear in court again in June.