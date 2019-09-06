Sioux City soon to be home to axe throwing social house

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City will soon be home to a new kind of competition.

Axe To Grind, LLC announced will be opening an axe-throwing social house in Sioux City. First opened in Manhattan, Kansas, the business will be coming to 501 Pearl Street later this year.

The business will have leagues and tournaments. As a member of the World Axe Throwing League, they offer a space for those wanting to compete professionally. They also have packages for first-timers or groups.

The Sioux City location is expected to staff over a dozen new full- and part-time jobs to the community

Axe To Grind said that they are planning to add more locations across the Midwest.

