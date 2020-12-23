Sioux City snow emergency to start Wednesday afternoon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott declared a snow emergency to take effect at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving vehicles unattended on emergency snow route streets. The streets are marked with a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

According to the Sioux City Municipal Code Chapter 10.84.040, when it snows two inches or more, it is unlawful and a violation of this chapter for any person to obstruct the orderly removal of snow from the full width of the city’s streets by parking, standing, or leaving unattended any vehicle upon designated emergency snow routes.

Vehicles should park on the odd-numbered side of streets on Wednesday and should be moved to the even side of the street on Thursday at 7:00 a.m.

Violations of the snow emergency will result in the vehicle being towed at the owner’s expense.

Read more about snow emergencies on Sioux City’s website.