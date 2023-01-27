SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has declared a snow emergency for midnight tonight.

In Sioux City, an emergency snow declaration forbids people from parking or leaving their vehicles unattended on snow emergency street routes. In non-snow route areas of town parking is limited to the odd side of the street on odd days, and the even street-numbered side on even days of the month.

David Carney, Sioux City public works director, said Siouxlanders are safe to park on the odd side of the road tonight, however, that will change early in the morning.

“Midnight tonight we are not going gonna do any enforcement from midnight tonight till 7 a.m., so people should just try to get their cars tonight to the even side as tomorrow will be an even day,” Carney said. “So we’ll give you that 7 hours to kinda get on the right side of the road.”

Carney recommends Siouxlanders read up on the city’s snow emergency rules to help themselves and the city.