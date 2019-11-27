Sioux City snow emergency ending and delay in garbage and recycling pickup for Wednesday night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City has made two announcements regarding the snow emergency and the garbage and recycling service for Wednesday night.

The snow emergency that was declared by Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott will be lifted on Wednesday night at 5 p.m.

Vehicles may begin to park on both sides of the street unless signs posted say otherwise.

The City of Sioux City appreciates the cooperation from residents who have moved their vehicles to help assist the city crews as they cleared the streets.

They have also announced that the garbage and recycling service will be delayed by several hours for Wednesday night.

The garbage and recycling will be collected where the streets and alleys have been plowed.

If they’re unable to be picked up, the garbage and recycling will be collected on Friday.

