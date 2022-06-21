SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you’ve been downtown recently, you may have noticed some lights installed under the skywalks.

The lights are on three skywalks along 4th Street and is part of a project headed by Downtown Partners and Holiday Cheer Lighting.

The installation is permanent and is part of a pilot program that hopes to see the entire downtown lit up.

KCAU 9 spoke with one of the installers with Holiday Cheer Lighting about it.

“Create this area similar to a place you’d normally see in Denver, Las Vegas or other places. The ultimate goal is to have people come to Sioux City and go ‘wow, you gotta check it out,”

There’s no timetable on any future lighting projects but they are hopeful Siouxlanders will want more.