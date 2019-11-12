Sioux City sidewalk code for snow in winter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s not just the cold Siouxlanders are dealing with on Monday night, but some snow as well.

A quick reminder of Sioux City’s code when it comes to sidewalks.

The city code requires sidewalks next to homes and businesses to be shoveled within 12 hours of snow ending.

After that time, the city will take complaints and allow another 24-hour courtesy before shoveling the property and billing the owner.

The costs include labor, a $100 administration fee, plus increasing penalties and court costs if you’re a repeat offender.

All of which the city says is meant to keep the elderly and children safe on slippery sidewalks.