Sioux City sidewalk code after the snowfall ends

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you’re leaving town for the holiday, you may need someone to keep an eye on your sidewalks while you’re gone.

Sioux City code requires sidewalks next to homes and businesses to be shoveled within 12 hours of snow ending.

After that time, the city will take complaints and allow another 24-hour courtesy before shoveling the property and billing the owner.

The cost includes labor, a $100 administration fee, plus increasing penalties and court costs if you’re a repeat offender.

All of which the city says is meant to keep the elderly and children safe on slippery sidewalks.