SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A victim of a deadly shooting in Sioux City on Thursday has been identified.

The Sioux City Police Department released a statement indicating a man was shot and killed around 9:01 p.m. at the 500 block of 9th Street on Thursday night.

According to a release, the victim of the shooting was identified as Dolorean N. Wade, 32, of Sioux City. After Wade was shot, officers said he was taken to MercyOne for treatment but died shortly after.

Police have arrested Katrina Barnes, 32, of Sioux City. She has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver.