SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Places like The Gospel Mission and The Warming Shelter see a lot of people on any given day, but during a winter storm they have to prepare for an increase in bodies.

“If people are cold, we’re not going to turn them away,” said The Warming Shelter executive director Shayla Moore.

Many businesses and schools closed last week due to the weather, but local nonprofits know that they have people relying on them to stay open. The Warming Shelter has had every bed full and some folks sleeping on the floor to stay out of the cold.

“Our max number that we’ve had in these last couple of weeks where it’s been real, real cold is upwards of 160,” Moore said. “During the daytime, we’ve actually had over 200 people check in.”

Knowing that people need a place to stay drives the shelter’s staff to come into work despite road conditions and weather warnings.

“Our staff are rock stars,” Moore said. “They’re coming in when everybody else’s jobs are getting called off for the day. They’re coming in, they’re making it happen.”

The weather also didn’t stop The Gospel Mission from housing more than one hundred people.

“We’ve continued to shelter individuals in our men’s and women’s shelter,” said The Gospel Mission executive director Randy Ehlers. “We’ve been continuing with our feeding programs as well. Our pantry has been open regular hours, and we continue to serve three meals a day, seven days a week.”

While the shelters in Siouxland stayed open, one Siouxland nonprofit had to make the tough decision to close its doors.

“It’s in the safety of our diners, our volunteers, and our staff,” said Siouxland Soup Kitchen executive director Lyn Kluender. ‘It was a really hard decision to make, but we had to do what was safest for everybody involved.”

The staff is excited to serve the public after a weekend of closed doors.

“We’re really sorry to the people that were hungry and that we didn’t get to feed,” Kluender said, “but we’ll make it up to them if they come today.”

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen has reopened its doors after four days of being closed and is ready to serve those in need.