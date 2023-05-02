SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Sioux City is trying to decide what to charge residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

On Monday, city council members approved a third and final reading for new, higher rates. The additional revenue generated from the increase will be used to help offset $470 million of upgrades at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

User rates for industrial customers have drawn the most criticism but home and commercial owners also will see rate hikes. In fiscal year 2024, it is a 20 percent jump followed by 10 percent increase in FY2025 and 3% each in FY2026 and FY2027.

The rates are effective beginning July 1.