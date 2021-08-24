Sioux City man sentenced after police discover marijuana, cocaine, and guns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for illegally possessing guns, officials say.

Jason Mota, 27, admitted to being a user of illegal drugs and was found in possession of guns, according to the U.S. AttorneysOffice.

Mota allegedly was an unlawful user and trafficker of cocaine and marijuana and illegally in possession of five guns.

In May 2020, Mota was witnessed walking on the sidewalk and firing handguns into the air and when officials arrived, he confessed to being the shooter.

Mota gave officials consent to search his home, where they found guns, $2,000 dollars, packaging materials, a digital scale, pounds of marijuana, and 100 grams of cocaine.

During his sentencing, Mota claimed he’d been hoarding drugs to support his own use in a time of the pandemic, the district court did not credit the claim and concluded he’d possessed guns in connection with his drug trafficking activity.

Mota was sentenced to 51 months imprisonment and must serve a 2-year term of supervised release after the prison.

Mota is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.