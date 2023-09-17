SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Hundreds of Sioux City residents made their way to the East High School Auditorium Saturday to watch local seniors show off their hidden talents.

The 37th annual Fall Follies held by the Siouxland Center for Active Generations, had many folks busting a move on stage line dancing, tap dancing, and even performing tai chi.

Kristina Yezdimer, the activity coordinator with Siouxland Center for Active Generations said this year’s contestants have been practicing since the end of last years ‘Fall Follies’.

“I think there’s like a stigma for senior centers that it’s a bunch of older people sitting around, but this really shows off that we have active members who are there to live their life, and enjoy them, and participate in activities that they really enjoy doing, and keep being active in their older years,” said Yezdimer.

Yezdimer said the crowd was eager and excited for this years ‘Fall Follies’ and hoped everyone had a great time watching folks show off their hard work.