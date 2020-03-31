Sioux City senior living community to hold car parade for residents

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A senior living community in Sioux City is taking steps to ensure their residents are not forgotten during COVID-19 social distancing.

Brookdale Sioux City will be holding a “Circle of Love” car parade to circle the perimeter of the community and greet residents from a safe distance.

The parade is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 at 5 p.m.

Jessica Suing-Ogle, Brookdale Sales Manager, said many residents miss seeing their family, friends, loved ones and volunteers from the community.

“They look forward to their visits and when the visits came to a complete stop, it became very difficult on them,” Suing-Ogle said.

The senior living community invites everyone to join family members, employees and residents at Brookdale Sioux City for the parade.

“Many of our residents don’t have family in town and those that do, aren’t able to have personal contact with them right now. So, we are asking folks to decorate their cars and join us in the parade of cars,” Suing-Ogle said.

