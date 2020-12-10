Sioux City sees increase in OWI’s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With a pandemic comes many challenges for Sioux City police. One of those challenges is a rise in the number of arrests for “operating while intoxicated” or OWI.

Officer Andrew Dutler, with the Sioux City Police Department, said the department hasn’t added extra patrols to enforce OWIS. Still, he said the number of OWI arrests is up.

“It’s been 12 years since my first, and I always say my only OWI,” Siouxlander Josh Jessen said.

He said since the start of the pandemic, he chooses to drink more at home.

“I always tell my self ‘Hey, would I rather spend a $1,000 night in jail or a $15 Uber ride,'” Jessen said.

But, that’s not the case for everyone.

In 2019 Sioux City police recorded a total of 435 OWIS, through December 9. In the same period this year, that number is 508, which is 73 more arrests.

“It has been a year unlike any other and so we’re seeing a lot of different trends this year and a lot of that has to do with the coronavirus but it’s really hard to put your finger on exactly why that may be especially when it comes to driving while under the influence,” Officer Andrew Dutler said.

As curfews were extended on Iowa bars and restaurants, Jessen said some of his friends are heading elsewhere after 10 p.m.

“They’ve been definitely drinking a lot more out of the area. You go over to South Sioux, their parking lots are full. North Sioux is the same way. It’s also a lot harder to get Ubers. They only can give you a ride, so a lot more people are leaving the bars early, driving over there, and either driving back or struggling to find Uber rides home,” said Jessen.

Dutler said the department is trying to focus on public education about drinking responsibly, hoping people will stop and think before driving under the influence. He added that the department has also seen an increase in the number of people calling to report illegal activities, which could also play a factor in the rise in OWI numbers.