Sioux City sees increase in building permits as population grows

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is entering the new year on a wave of new development.

Building is underway downtown and in outlying neighborhoods.

That growth at the front door is translating into growth in neighborhoods.

According to city numbers, 363 local housing units were built in 2019, a new record for residential construction.

It’s a trend that city leaders are happy to see.

“We really need people now. We have reached a point wherein our area and state and in Sioux City, we are talking about attracting some more workforce. So they need great places to live and that’s a great trend for us,” said Marty Dougherty, Sioux City Economic Development Director.

At least eight major projects are expected to be completed in 2020, adding many new opportunities for Siouxlanders.

